Former Zamfara state Governor Bello Matawalle has donated Cows, Rams, and cash to Zamfara citizens worth two hundred million naira (N200, 000,000).

The gesture is to help the beneficiaries Celebrate Eid al- Adha with ease

Eid al- Adha or the feast of sacrifice is the second and the largest of the two main festivity Celebrated in Islam.

It honours the willingness of Abraham to Sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to God’s Command

Ex-Governor Bello Matawalle has been assisting Zamfara citizens, the less Privileged, Party faithful and Supporters during festive seasons even before he was elected Governor

Advertisement

Former Governor Matawalle, who is now the APC leader in the state directed the state party Chairman, Tukur Umar Danfulani to handle the distribution of the items and ensure it get to the target Persons

A seven man committee was set up to ensure fairness in the distribution

Members of the distribution committee are Hon. Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima, Mallam Yusuf Idris Gusau, Dr. Nura Isah, Dr. Jalaludeen Ibrahim Maradun, Surajo Habib Tsafe, Hon. Yusuf Abubakar Zugu and Hon. Ibrahim Maaji.

Mr. Matawalle also urge Muslims to intensify worship in the first ten days of Zul-Hija to seek for Allah’s intervention and a quick end to the security challenges facing Zamfara and other parts of the country

He further solicit for special prayers from all and sundry for the successful implementation of the renewed hope project of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.