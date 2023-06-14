The Kano State House of Assembly has approved the appointment of twenty Special Advisers by Governor Abba Yusuf.

The approval was given in a plenary session presided over by Speaker Jibrin Falgore following a letter transmitted to the House by Governor Abba Yusuf.

Speaker Falgore gave the approval in accordance with order 196/2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The House adjourned sitting to 19th June, 2023 in a motion moved by the Majority Leader of the House, Lawan Husaini of Dala Constituency.