Former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced his resignation as leader of the Syriza party on Thursday, after it received less than 18% of the vote and only 48 of the 300 possible seats in the country’s Parliament.

Following its humiliating setback in Sunday’s elections, Greece’s once-powerful Syriza is attempting to restore momentum as a minority party.

Tsipras, the party’s leader since 2009, was Greece’s first left-wing prime minister.

Tsipras’ opponents accused him of populism and making promises he could not keep given the politics of the day.

The election gave Kyriakos Mitsotakis his second term as prime minister and his conservative New Democracy Party with a majority of 158 seats in Parliament, meaning they would not have to partner with any coalitions.