Four children have been discovered alive after surviving an aircraft crash and weeks of survival in Colombia’s Amazon jungle.

Colombia’s president declared the siblings’ rescue, ages thirteen, nine, four, and one, a “joy for the entire country.”

The children’s mother and two pilots were killed when their light aircraft crashed in the jungle on May 1.

The missing children became the focus of a massive search and rescue operation involving dozens of military and locals.

President Gustavo Petro described the group’s discovery as a “magical day,” adding, “They were alone, they achieved an example of total survival that will remain in history.”

“These children are today the children of peace and the children of Colombia.”

Mr Petro said the children have been flown to the nation’s capital, Bogota, where ambulances have taken them to the hospital for further medical treatment.

The Cessna 206 aircraft carrying the children and their mother, was flying from Araracuara in Amazonas province to San José del Guaviare when it issued a mayday alert due to engine failure.

The bodies of the three adults were found at the crash site by the army, but it appeared that the children had escaped the wreckage and wandered into the rainforest to find help.

A massive search began, and in May, rescuers recovered items left behind by the children, including a child’s drinking bottle, a pair of scissors, a hair tie and a makeshift shelter.

Small footprints were also discovered, which led search teams to “believe the children were still alive in the rainforest, which is home to jaguars, snakes, and other predators.”

The children belong to the Huitoto indigenous group, and members of their community hoped that their knowledge of fruits and jungle survival skills would give them a better chance of remaining alive.

Indigenous people joined the search, and helicopters broadcast a message from the children’s grandmother, recorded in the Huitoto language, urging them to stop moving to make them easier to locate.