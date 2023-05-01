Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Champions Rivers United have crashed out of the 2022/23 season of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The team crashed out with 0-2 aggregate to Young African of Tanzania.

Having lost 0-2 at home to Young Africans of Tanzania in the first leg of the quarter-final, Rivers United failed to score when it mattered most .

Congolese attacker Fiston Mayele scored twice in the first leg at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The second leg was held at the Benjamin Mkapa stadium on Sunday evening but Rivers United did not concede any goal. as the game ended in a goalless draw.

No Nigeria team have progressed to the CAF Club competitions in the last five years.