Ministers and members of the Federal Executive Council have arrived the presidential villa in Abuja to attend the weekly federal chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.



This week’s own is valedictory and will be one of the last events of the Executive council as President Buhari’s administration and tenure in office expires on the 29th of May.

One of the remaining tasks performed at the last weekly federal executive council meeting was the swearing-in of federal Commissioners of the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Allocation Commission.

President Muhammadu Buhari administered the oath of office on seven new federal Commissioner.

Also Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presented the health reform report and draft Bill which the federal government says is a comprehensive roadmap towards universal healthcare in Nigeria.

In September 2021, president Muhammadu Buhari set up a committee on health reform in close collaboration with state governments and the federal capital territory administration to set Nigeria on the path of Universal coverage, the committee’s report contains recommendations that will be mostly implemented by the next administration that will be sworn in Next Week.

After the presentation of the health report, the council resumed their normal business of considering memoranda submitted by ministries, Departments and parastatals to seek approval for policy formulation, Implementation, awards of contracts and other matters of national importance.

At the end of the Executive Council meeting, Ministers and other members of President Buhari’s cabinet will take turns to give goodwill messages and also reminisce on their experience working under the supervision of President Muhhamadu Buhari in the 8 year life of his administration.