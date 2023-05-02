The Igbos in the Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress says the group is united and now one indivisible entity.

The Igbo group disclosed this at a function in Lagos led by its leader, Joe Igbokwe, maintained that the only way forward for Nigeria is for all citizens of the Country irrespective of Tribe to work together for a better nation.

He claimed that anything short of that will only push other ethnic groups far away from the centre.

He called on Igbos to give total support to the incoming administration to be led by the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his Vice President Elect, Kashim Shettima.

He also called on all Igbos to unite and work together so that the region can produce the president in the nearest future.

He added that power is secured through negotiation and partnership urging the people of the region to stretch an arm of fellowship across the Niger to embrace Other tribes.