The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has dismissed the application by People’s Democratic Party seeking to televise the day-to-day proceedings of the court.

In a unanimous ruling, the court held that issues of not televising the proceedings do not amount to a lack of fair hearing on the part of the petition.

Delivering lead ruling chairman of the panel Justice Haruna Tsamani held that the order sought by the petitioner is outside the scope of the petition.

Televising of proceedings is not provided for in any law

The court is created by the constitution and operates under the law by the court of appeal.

The court was created to hear and determined the petitions before it and can not act as a vanguard.

It is a policy and administration matter that can only be determined by the judiciary.

The undue pressure of allowing cameras into the courtroom should be avoided as the impact it will have on witnesses can not be predicted.

The court is created to find out the truth and should be allowed to do so.