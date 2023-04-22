The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC) has reviewed the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) programme performance over the last six months.

It also evaluated the plan for government-led programme sustainability going forward.

The two-day meeting hosted Federal and state ministries of health, Government of Nigeria health agency leadership, and HIV programme implementing partners, a statement from the mission said.

The meeting was a follow up to an event in October 2022, where the group developed a roadmap for HIV programmes in US CDC-supported states to help Nigeria reach epidemic control.

In her opening remarks, US CDC Country Director, Mary Boyd, commended states and partners for their work over the last six months and highlighted recent US CDC-supported activities like the Nigeria Sustainability and HIV Impact Programme.

She reiterated the US CDC’s commitment to working with the Government of Nigeria, states, partners, and communities to increase the number of people with HIV who know their status and receive life-saving treatment.

In a presentation given by the National AIDS and STDs Control Programme, the importance of strengthened collaboration between national, state levels, and local levels, as well and with key partners, was emphasised.

Also highlighted was the recently issued government-to-government award which directly reengaged government institutions to strengthen national and state HIV program ownership.

A third programme performance review and planning meeting will be held in six months to ensure Nigeria stays on track to end HIV/AIDS as a public health threat.