The Nigerian troops of 21 armored Brigade Operation Hadin Kai Bama, have repelled an ISWAP attack on the outskirts of the town in Borno State.

TVC News gathered from Zagazola Makama that the terrorists stormed the town from the Sambisa axis through Yarimari Gana in the early hours of Monday in an attempt to cause havoc.

The troops were swiftly deployed to the scene where they engaged the terrorists in a gun battle forcing them to flee.

Elsewhere, ISWAP carried out another attack in another military outpost in Pulka where One soldier paid the supreme price in the attack.