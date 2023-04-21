The National Bureau of Statistics said it will publish current and unemployment and unemployment data of Nigerians by May 2023.

This was contained in a report titled Nigeria’s labor force framework redesign 2023.

The NBS noted that the report will cover data from October 19 2022 to January 22nd 2023.

Data collected for 2022 and 2023 is ongoing beginning from 19th October 2022.

Advertisement

The report added that the data collection for the reference a quarter is almost concluded and will be published before the end of May 2023.

Presently unemployment in Nigeria is placed at 33.3 percent, underemployment 22.8% and youth employment is placed at 42.0 4.5 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, the federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ties with China.

The permanent secretary, minister of Industry trade and investment Mrs Evelyn Ngige made this known at the China and Nigeria investment economic and trade promotion conference put together by Shangsha Municipal Bureau of Commerce in Abuja.

Mrs Ngige said the federal government remained committed to providing sustainable platform for cooperation and mutual

benefit of both countries, adding their plans are ongoing for activities that would depend the relationship.

Advertisement

She further highlighted efforts of the government such as an upcoming trade Expo scheduled to holding shangsha Hunan

China between June 2029 and July 2nd 2023.