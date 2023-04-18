Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to do the right thing by declaring the authentic winner of governorship election in Adamawa State.

The Governor stated this in an interview with newsmen after paying a solidarity visit to his counterpart, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in the Government House, Yola Monday.

He lauded the INEC for a job well done in Oyo State and expressed confidence that the electoral umpire will prove its worthiness in the Adamawa process as according to him the whole world is watching.

He described the illegal declaration of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as winner of the election as unimaginable and shame on the person of the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari.

“We have stories to tell and with time as we evolve the process of getting people who will do certain things for us with little more vigorous and people like the current REC has no place in our future democratic process.

Makinde urged the people of Adamawa State to remain calm and assured that the current situation will be resolved and their decision would be respected by the concerned authorities.

He asked Governor Fintiri not to worry at all, saying that INEC has enough people of confidence to do what is right for Adamawa State by extension for democracy in Nigeria.

It could be recalled that on Sunday morning, the Adamawa REC Barrister Ari has declared Aishatu Dahiru Binani of APC winner of Governorship election that was not concluded.

PDP URGES INEC TO RESUME, COMPLETE COLLATION OF ADAMAWA GOVERNORSHIP SUPPLEMENTARY ELECTION

The Peoples Democratic Party in Adamawa State has called for completion of the ongoing supplementary election process in the state.

The party’s Governorship campaign Organisation in a protest to INEC headquarters in Yola issued 72 hours ultimatum to the umpire to complete the last Saturday exercise.

These are supporters of the PDP governorship candidate in the APRIL 15 rerun election.

They came out in their numbers to air their views in a peaceful protest at the INEC office in Yola.

They want INEC to douse tension in the state by completing the electoral process, believing it will usher in popular candidate.

Meanwhile, international election observers who monitored the exercise shared same views.

PDP also demanded removal of the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner for partisanship.