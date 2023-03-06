Women have been urged to engage in dancing as a form of exercise and for dealing with all kinds of stress.

This comes just at the fourth edition of the Lagos women dance held at a National Stadium.

There was gathering of women from all walks of life in an atmosphere of fun, physical wellness and lots of dancing.

The Lagos women dance which is an annual event brings together women from all parts of the state in celebration of the international women’s week featured variety of dance routines, aerobic exercises, health talk and the dancing competition amongst the women group.

Speakers at the event including the convener of the Lagos women dance, Angela Tony EG spoke on the need for women to embrace dancing as a means of keeping fit and relieving stress.

A major highpoint of the event was when celebrity dance and fitness instructor Kaffy led the women on various dance routine and health talk.

“My message on this platform is to encourage women to understand that health is wealth but the mind that carries the body is actually the vault of where productivity lies and we need to protect that space”.

More than 5 000 women took part in the Lagos women dance with participants coming from Canada, Kenya, Ghana and Rwanda.