Lawyer and Public Affairs Analyst, Ahmed Abass lawyer and public affairs analyst Ahmed says there is good intensions behind the coming together of statemen to make political parties sign the Peace Accord.

Speaking on TVCBreakfast, Mr Abass noted that while it was a good thing, we would be shying away from the truth if we said they have actually achieved their purpose because in the last 2019 election, there were cases of disruption in several areas, political party thugs disrupting election, carting away ballot boxes.

According to him, till date those who disrupted the election process were neither arrested nor where they prosecuted or sanctioned.

“So much still needs to be done as we still see a lot of violence during elections.

“People are afraid and prefer to stay in their homes.

“This should not be a part of an electoral culture which means the body needs to sit down and probably come up with more inventive way of galvanizing the society and guaranteeing security, giving people assurance that if you go out there to

vote, they will be protected”.

Mr Abass said the political class should do away with violence and instead let it be a clash of ideas.

“If a peaceful political structure and environment is guaranteed, the brightest of Nigerians will step forward, brilliant people that will offer this nation well taught out solutions to our problem. Homegrown and very authentic ideas.

“There is no problem bedeviling this country that we do not have men, women that have ideas on how to solve it.

“But the greatest fear most times of them stepping into the political theater is how safe they are”.

He reiterated the fact that we must encourage the political class to do away with violence so that the best of the lot can come out.

Speaking further, Mr Abass said Nigeria’s military is currently over stretched as they are practically found in the nook and crannies of the country to guarantee peaceful process.