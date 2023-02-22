The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL says Nigeria’s oil production hits 1.6 million barrels per day.

This is few thousand short of the 1.8 million barrels per day quota allocated to Nigeria by the organization of petroleum exporting countries, OPEC.

Advertisement

NNPCL’s group chief executive officer Mr Mele Kyari who was represented by Mr Bala Wunti, Head Upstream investment NNPCL revealed this at a stakeholders meeting.

Mr Wunti credited the recovery of production from what it was in July 2020 to the current 1.67 million barrels per day to the implementation of the deter destroy and recover policy.

He also noted that other strategies that were deployed are establishment of the Central Command in Control Center for Effective monitoring and coordination.

Advertisement

The launch of the whistle blower portal and crude oil validation portal as well as the deployment of surveillance tools and the fight against oil theft and vandalism.

The elated Kyari said Nigeria is on course to achieve an oil production level of 1.8 million barrels per day in the next two to three months.

The development suggests that the Nigerian government’s crackdown on oil thieves has started to yield results.

Advertisement

Kyari expressed optimism that the company would continue to perform well despite the challenges, citing peers in other countries who had declared $9 billion in profits.