The Central Bank of Nigeria has advised Nigerian to embrace practicing more of cashless transactions as it is the global best practice.

The Director, Financial Markets Department who also is the Team Lead, sensitisation on New Naira Redesign in Benue State, Angela Sere-Ejembi, gave this advice after confirming that there’s enough naira note at commercial banks.

However, advised Nigerians to practice more of the cashless transaction as to ease burden of queuing for cash.

The Director further warns saboteurs from truncating the process, as CBN staff are out with enforcement agencies.

It is expected that more bank users begins the use of online cashless transactions.