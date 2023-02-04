The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba says the Nigeria Police Force is not re-opening investigations into the alleged theft of 48 million barrels of Crude Oil from the shores of Nigeria in 2014 worth over 2.4 billion US dollars.

Represented by the Head, National Central Bureau and Vice President, INTERPOL, AIG Garba Umar, the lawmakers cautioned the IGP against being used to witch hunt any individual or group.

This ad hoc committee is investigating a Whistle blower’s allegation of illegal sale of 48 million barrels of Nigeria’s Bonny Light Crude in China in 2015 and the insurance status of the cargo.

It is also to dig into all crude oil exports and sales by Nigeria from 2014 to date, with regards to quantity, insurance, revenue generated, remittances into the Federation account or other accounts and the use of the revenue under review.

In continuation of its assignment, the Committee extended an invitation to the IGP but is displeased he sent a representative.

While the panel resolved to take on the Head, National Central Bureau of the Nigeria Police, it insists the IGP should make an appearance before it

The committee seeks to know the reason behind recent invitations of the whittle blowers in the case shortly after their appearance before it.

The Head, National Central Bureau, says his office was not investigating the case but only acted on a letter from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation

The Committee cautions the Police against being used to cajole individuals or groups

The committee is to invite the attorney general of the federation and the director, public prosecution.

They are to provide a detailed investigation report of the case under former DIG Michael Ozigi as well as certified true copy filed by the DPP against the individuals involved by any competent court.

