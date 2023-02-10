10 political parties have threatened to withdraw from participating in the 2023 general elections if the Central Bank of Nigeria extends the February 10 deadline for the naira swap.

The coalition of chairmen and candidates of the political parties say the policy is in the overall interest of Nigerians and should not be scuttled by pressure mounting from different political interest groups including governors.

Advertisement

The National Chairman of the Action Alliance, Kenneth Udeze spoke on behalf of the remaining twelve political parties in the coalition, he says this policy will drastically reduce kidnapping for ransom, money laundering, and other financial crimes in the country.

Advertisement

APC URGES SOUTH WEST VOTERS TO DELIVER 17 MILLION VOTES FOR TINUBU

Advertisement

Just one month to the Feb 25th Presidential election, the Chairman of APC in Lagos state, Hon Cornelius Ojelabi has urged the people of the South West to deliver the 17m votes to the party’s Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

He also said that Lagos must not be found wanting in delivering 7.Im block votes to the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu in the coming Presidential Election and also return Babajide Sanwo’Olu as Governor of the state for the 2nd Term.

Advertisement

While speaking at the Strategic meeting of the APC Directorate of Religious Affairs with the Traditional Chiefs, Ojelabi assured them that their demands will receive adequate attention at the state and federal levels.

Advertisement

Also speaking, the Opeluwa of Ikate, Abdulahi Elegushi assured of full support for the election of Tinubu for what he did for them as Governor of the state.

He reminded the gathering of the need for Governor Sanwoolu to honour their request for August 20 as Public holiday for traditional rulers in Lagos.

Advertisement

On his part, the Head of the Directorate of Religious Affairs, Hon Oyinlomo Danmole explained that the forum was to actualize plans to ensure victory for Tinubu and other party’s candidates.

Advertisement

Supreme Court affirms Ahmed Lawal as the authentic candidate of the APC for Yobe North Senatorial district

In a majority judgment, Justice Centus Nweze held that the 1st respondent (Bashir Machina) who was an applicant at the trial court was wrong to have commenced his suit by way of originating summons.

3 out of the 5 member panel of the Apex court held that when an allegation of fraud is made as in the case of Mr Bashir, when he alleged that the APC fraudulently forwarded the name of Ahmad Lawal to INEC as its Candidate pleading must be taken.

Advertisement

A suit can only commence by way of originating summons when facts canvassed there in are uncontentious

The suit ought to have been brought by writ of summons.

Justice Centus Nweze who read the lead judgment, set aside the judgment of the lower courts.

Advertisement

A dissenting judgment read by justice for Jairo held that Mr Lawan voluntarily withdrew his candidacy from the senatorial race which he had sworn to a commissioner of oath.

There are no irreconcilable differences that will call for pleadings to be taken.

It is not unusual for an applicant to allege fraud in a criminal or civil matter, does it now mean that anywhere the word fraud is used pleading must be taken?

Advertisement

The appellant (APC) did not obtain leave of this court to appeal on facts in the appeal

The Supreme Court has in different occasion dismissed appeals brought before it, where leave was not sought

The judgment of the two lower courts was upheld and a sum of 3 million Naira was awarded in favour of Mr Machina.

Advertisement

APC suspends presidential rally in Oyo.

The All Progressives Congress has postponed the Presidential Rally earlier scheduled to hold at Mapo Hall, Ibadan on the 7th of this month.

Advertisement

Oyo State APC Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare who confirmed this to newsmen in Ibadan said the Director General of the APC campaign council, Governor Simon Lalong made the pronouncement in view of the current crisis facing nation.

The state rally had earlier been moved from January 9 to February 7, 2023 and reports have it that arrangement had reached its crescendo when news filtered in from Abuja that the orchestrated event would not hold again as scheduled for this Tuesday.

According to the APC spokesperson in Oyo, we regret to announce the indefinite postponement of our presidential rally earlier slated for tomorrow (Tuesday).

Advertisement

He added that the decision was taken, in consideration to the prevailing challenges facing the people and the need to allow President Muhammadu Buhari work around the situation and ensure that normalcy return particularly as it concerns fuel and currency notes crisis.

Mr Sadare however did not state the actually date which the rally would hold.