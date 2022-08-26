Thank you for moving to PDP with us, Akinlade applauds loyalists

The Deputy Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Ogun State, Adekunle Akinlade has described his movement to the PDP as a necessary one, taken to save Ogun State from the current maladministration of the ruling party.
Akinlade commended his loyalists for believing in his aspiration and despite running as a mate to Ladi Adebutu, stood by him and ported to the PDP with him.
Triple A made the statement at the grand reception of decampees into the PDP from APC, APM, ADC and other parties in Ogun State. The ceremony which was held at the party Secretariat in Abeokuta had hundreds of party faithful in attendance.
In his words; “Thank you for moving with us. Thank you for believing in us. There is a lot happening now across the state but we must not be distracted because we are in transfer window.
“We will focus on rescuing our state from this maladministration and I’m certain that with your support, we shall be successful”, Akinlade concluded.
