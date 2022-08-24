Ondo Upgrades Monarchs, restricts markets Closure

The Ondo State has restricted closure of Markets in Akure during festivals from the place to the popular Oja- Oba market.

The closure of the markets should be based on the approval of the state government.

The state commissioner for Information, Bamidele Ademola- Olateju disclosed this in Akure

at the end of the state executive council meeting.

The decision of the Ondo State government followed massive looting of shops during the Aheregbe festival in Akure.

The state government also announced the upgrading of hundred monarchs and recognition of sixty tools of Towns.

It will be recalled that the recent Aheregbe Festival in Akure witnessed looting of shops by miscreants who were miffed at the effrontery of Traders who opened their shop for day to day trading on the day of the Festival.