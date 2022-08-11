Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh to be buried August 26

Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh who died in July will be buried on August 26 in Benue, the family has announced.

A member of the family, Abahi Ameh shared a flier containing details of her funeral arrangements via her Instagram page.

According to the flier, Ameh’s burial arrangements will start with a novelty match and candle night on August 19 in Lagos.

This will be followed by another candle night in Benue state on August 25.

The actress will then be buried on August 26 in Benue.

In a post accompanying the flier, Abahi described Ameh’s death as “an emotional journey” for the family.