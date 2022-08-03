Gombe activates IMS to curtail spread of Monkey pox

The Gombe State Government has activated its Incident Management System (IMS) to combat the spread of monkey pox after three cases were confirmed in the state capital.

The announcement was made by the State Commissioner for Health, Habu Dahiru during a press conference.

Dr. Dabiru noted that the IMS will assume full responsibility for surveillance and effective response aimed at controlling the outbreak.

He stated also that the State Ministry of Health is requesting the cooperation of the people of the State in order to control the epidemic.

Dr. Dabiru went on to say that since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkey pox a public health emergency of international concern on July 23, 2022, till now, Gombe has documented 19 suspected cases, three of which have had their samples tested for monkey pox.

The Commissioner subsequently announced that all three cases had been treated and dismissed, emphasising that there is currently no case of monkey pox in the state.

He advised members of the public to practice excellent and personal environmental hygiene and to report suspected instances to the nearest health facility.