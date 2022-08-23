FG Signs MOU with US on return of $23 Million Abacha Loot

The Federal Government, has signed a fresh agreement with the Government of the United States of America, USA, for the repatriation of a total sum of $23, 439, 724 that was allegedly looted by the late former military Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

The AGF, Abubakar Malami, said decision to return the stolen loot which he tagged as Abacha-5, was a product of series of negotiations and meetings between Nigeria, the US Department of Justice and the UK National Crime Agency, NCA.

President Muhammadu Buhari had mandated the office of the AGF to ensure that all international recoveries are transparently invested and monitored by civil society organization.

The repatriated funds are to be utilized on the Presidential Development Infrastructural Funds, PIDF,namely; Abuja-Kano Road, Lagos-Ibadan Express Way and the Second Niger Bridge under the supervision of Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA.

The latest part of the Abacha loot to be returned to Nigeria is tagged Abacha V to commemorate that it is the fifth batch of loot being returned from what was allegedly stolen from the Country’s coffers by the Former Military Head of State, General Sanni Abacha.

The late Military Strongman was reputed to have Stolen over 4 Billion US Dollars during the almost 5 year period he presided over the affairs of the nation between 1993 and June 1998.

He died suddenly on the 8th of June 1998 and the quest has been on since then to find what had been termed by successive administration as the Abacha loot.

His associates, family and even members of the Nigerian Military who worked closely with him including the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Lieutenant General Jeremiah Husseini, had forfeited moneys to the Federal Government.

Others include the current governor of Kebbi State, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who has been investigated extensively by the Federal Government and has entered into a plea bargaining agreement on forfeiture of assets to the Federal Government.