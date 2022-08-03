FEC Approves purchase of vehicles for FCT Security

Security agencies in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, will soon get new operational vehicles, gadgets, security accessories and equipment to enhance their duty of keeping citizens safe and securing the country’ capital.

This week’s federal Executive council meeting chaired by president Muhammadu Buhari approved these procurement for security agencies and also approved a memo that will make Nigeria the maritime hub of West and Central Africa.

The decision of the federal executive council to approve the procurement of operational vehicles, equipment and communication gadgets for security agencies in the FCT will no doubt compliment ongoing efforts to repel the advancement of armed groups, terrorists and bandits into the capital city, But the minister of FCT says this is just part of periodic support to security agencies and insists there is no cause to panic as security agencies are working round the clock to secure the city.

For the ministry of transport, a memo was approved for a public private partnership arrangement for the development of the badagry deep sea port, the port will also be concessioned for a period of 45 years.

The federal government is already looking forward to the revenu flow from this seaport that will position Nigeria as the maritime hub of west and central africa.

Council also approved a policy memo that defines the framework for the institutionalisation of the practice of monitoring and evaluation.

Minister of finance , Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed says this will improve the well being of citizens and promote good governance.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also virtually attended this week’s federal executive council meeting for the first time after undergoing a surgical operation at a private hospital in lagos.

President Muhammadu Buhari also performed a swearing in ceremony in the Executive Council Chambers, Presidential Villa just before the commencement of the weekly hybrid Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting for 3 New Permanent Secretaries.

The new Permanent Secretaries are Lydia Shehu Jafiya from Adamawa State; Udom Okokon Ekenam from Akwa Ibom State; and Farouk Yusuf Yabo from Sokoto state.