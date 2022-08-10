COEASU calls of strike, signs new minimum wage with leaders

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Unions (COEASU) and College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies in Kwara state have called off their nine-week industrial action.

This followed the signing of a new minimum wage agreement with the union leaders.

The Colleges have been on strike for over two months, their major grouse being the non-implementation of the #30,000 minimum wage for the teachers in the Kwara state owned institutions as well as that of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies.

Just a week after signing the new minimum wage agreement with their non-academic staff counterparts, the Kwara state government again signed an agreement with the Academic Staff Union.

The government’s side was led by the Kwara state head of service, Susan Oluwole.

The teachers who welcomed the development immediately announced the suspension of their strike in principle.

The agreement, among other things, sets the effective date for the Implementation of the new minimum wage covering the academic staff in Kwara state tertiary institutions at first of July, 2022.