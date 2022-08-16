Buhari to present 2023 budget in September

President Muhammadu Buhari has set September 2022 to present the 2023 appropriation bill to the National Assembly.

This was disclosed by the Director General, Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze in Abuja during training on budget preparation using the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System.

The training was organised for more than 4,000 budget officers drawn from about nine hundred government ministries, departments and agencies nationwide.

Akabueze, represented by the Budget Office Director of Expenditure (Socials), Fabian Ogbu, said the Buhari regime was determined to ensure consistent and timely preparation, submission, and approval of annual budgets, as part of its Public Financial Management reforms.