Bandits cut off Zamfara man’s arms, cart away chicken

Ismail Mohammed, a native of Kaura Namoda Local Government area of Zamfara state said his life took a turn for the worse with the loss of his arms as a result of bandits attack

The victim who is in his late thirty and a mason by profession said his live birds (Chickens) were carted away by the bandits after Cutting off his arms

The bandits according to Mohammed had in the last few weeks attacked the Community and rustled cattle

He adds the incident happened when the armed Men stormed the area to steal goats belonging to his neighbor but attacked him and cut off his arms on the assumption he was the owner of the goats and was going to challenge their action

“On that fateful day, I was returning home and just a few meters to my house, I saw some hoodlums coming out of our house with our chickens in their hands, he said

“On sighting the men, I asked them why were they stealing our chickens but instead of responding to my question, they left hurriedly. But unknown to me, that was the beginning of my ordeal with the bandits” He explained

“As I approached the entrance of my house, I came face to face with a bandit who thought I was talking to him. Unknown to me that the bandits were still around and they had rustled some goats already”.

“A moment later, another bandit surfaced with an AK47 rifle. He asked the other bandit what I had said and that one just lied that I was trying to challenge them for carrying the live birds. The one carrying a gun then asked his colleague ‘what are you waiting for?’

Mohamed said the bandits suddenly brought out a long knife and cut off his right arm while his brother was hit on his head by the bandits there and then he fell down.

The bandits according to the Victim thought his brother died and they returned and continue their attack on him

“As the attack unfolded, I was praying very hard to God to let me survive the ordeal” he said

“They were not done with me until the other bandit brought out another sharp object and chopped off my other arm and left me in a pool of my own blood”. Mohamed explained

“After these hoodlums were gone, our neighbours came out and rushed me and my brother to the hospital.”

” I am recovering gradually and I am grateful to the Medical Doctors, nurses and other staff of the hospital for saving my life and taking good care of me” he said

” I thank God that I am alive to tell the tale and I remain grateful also to the general public for the show of love and care”

“Since I’ve been hospitalised, people have been trooping in to pray for me or offer one form of assistance or the other”

“I leave those who put me in this condition in the hands of Allah who is the ultimate judge. I have accepted my fate. There was nothing I could have done to prevent this. I am a Muslim and I believe in destiny” He added

He appealed to the Zamfara State Government to assist him with the Provision of artificial arms to continue with his life as he cannot continue with his mason job which is his only source of income

“ I am appealing to the Zamfara state government to assist me with the provision of artificial arms. I would not like to be a liability to my immediate family and society. I want to be wearing my clothes by myself. I want to be able to do things for myself. That is my wish.” Mohammed begs authorities.