ASUU President a careless talker, UNIOSUN VC replies Osodeke

The Vice-Chancellor, Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye has described the president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Emmanuel Osodeke as a careless talker who] lacks basic knowledge of university system despite being a professor.

The Vice Chancellor’s reaction follows a statement credited to the ASUU president who said universities that are not on strike are ‘quacks’.

Advertisement

Professor Adebooye said the state university has 481 full-time academic staff and among them, 387 are full-time Ph.D. holders, “this is not a quack.”

Recall that ASUU President, while featuring on a TV programme on Thursday, described state universities; Osun State University, Kwara State University, Lagos State University and Kwara State University quacks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to him, “Kwara State University is not a member of ASUU. Osun State University was suspended from ASUU for misbehaviour. We are in court with LASU (Lagos State University) because they sacked all our executives more than five years ago. They were not part of this struggle.”

In his response, the UNIOSUN Vice-Chancellor while answering questions from journalists at a press conference on Friday; announcing the approval and accreditation of the institution’s bachelor of medicine bachelor of surgery (MBBS) programme by the Nigerian Medical and Dental Council (NMDC).

Advertisement

Professor Adebooye said Osun state university takes very serious exceptions for having mentioned the institution as a quack university and demanded the withdrawal of the statement from Professor Osodeke.

According to him, the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUA), where ASUU President teaches, does not have UNIOSUN’s achievements.

Advertisement

“ASUU President should go and check my profile, I cannot preside on quack university. He has expressed his opinion and that is his, the University he teaches does not have our achievements.

“He was here this year and commended the quality of what he saw here, the infrastructure, only a few universities. Osun state university takes very serious exceptions for having mentioned the institution as a quack university.

Advertisement

“He shouldn’t talk about what he doesn’t know if he wants to continue being a true professor. A true professor finds facts and bases of whatever they say, he should get educated, I challenge him to get educated.

“Referring UNIOSUN as a quack university is a careless statement and not expected from ASUU President who is a professor; who must not make a statement without facts.” the VC said.