Air force attack ISWAP Leaders’ Hideout, scores killed

The base of the leader of ISWAP, Fiya Ba Yuram, in Sambisa forest has come under heavy bombardment from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets.

Fiya Ba Yuram reportedly succeeded the late Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, after he was killed by a rival terror group.

After taking over the leadership of the Boko Haram Sect, he was said to have switched allegiance to ISWAP.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the airstrikes.

He said the strikes were carried out on some specific targets in the Tunbuns and Sambisa with varying degrees of successes recorded, adding that “the NAF won’t however be drawn into the details of those neutralized.’

A military source however added that “The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies have continued to synergize and pull their resources together towards ensuring that terrorists, insurgents and other criminal elements are completely eliminated for the sake of peace and security of the nation.

“In particular, Nigerian Air Force aircraft have remained a critical factor in the counterterrorism and counterinsurgency strategies and efforts currently ongoing in the various theatres of operation nationwide.

Indeed as recent as yesterday, 20 August 2022, NAF aircraft under the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI carried out some strikes on terrorists enclave in Sambisa Forest and the Tumbuns in Borno State with varying degrees of success recorded.

“Acting on credible and actionable intelligence, NAF aircraft were directed to an active location in Sambisa Forest believed to be the enclave of notorious terrorist, Fiya Ba Yuram.

Fiya Ba Yuram is the current ISWAP leader of Sambisa Forest who took over the leadership following the death of Abubakar Shekau.

“Please note that the title’Fiya’ connotes the most senior position in the terrorist’s military leadership structure. Note also that Yuram was an ally of Shekau until his demise after which he switched allegiance to ISWAP”.

The source added: “On arrival, the location was observed to be active with terrorists seen gathering.

Air strikes were then authorized and carried out on the location. An assessment of the location after the strikes revealed it to be successful, though it remained unconfirmed if Fiya Ba Yuram was among the terrorists neutralized in the strikes.

“Similar air strikes were also undertaken in the Tunbuns near Lake Chad after suspected terrorists’ activities were observed in the area believed to be a training camp.

The targets were subsequently acquired and engulfed in flames all after. The aftermath of the airstrike revealed that pandemonium broke out as the remnant of surviving terrorists took cover under nearby trees which were later struck by the aircraft.

“Even though it remained uncertain and unclear if Fiya Ba Yuram was among the terrorists neutralized in the weekend strikes, the efforts of military must be commended.

“The ability of the AFN and other security agencies to pick out key terrorist targets for elimination, alongside their foot soldiers is also indicative of the credibility of the intelligence provided. The need, therefore, for all Nigerians to rally round and support the AFN and other security agencies remains a key motivator towards reducing, to the barest minimum, the threats posed by the activities of terrorists and insurgents”.