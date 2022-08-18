18 terminal operators owe FG $753m, N1.61bn – AGF

The Office of the Auditor General for the Federation has queried the Nigerian Ports Authority over the failure of 18 port terminal operators to remit total sums of $753 million and N1.61billion to the Federal Government.

These operators are the Lagos Port Complex, Tin Can Island Port, Delta Port, Rivers Port Complex, Onne Port Complex, and Calabar Port Complex.

A query issued by the office, which is contained in its report being considered by the Committees on Public Accounts in the National Assembly, said the amounts formed part of the debts standing against the operators as of December 31, 2019

