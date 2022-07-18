NPF releases list of successful candidates for 2021 recruitment

The Nigerian Police Force, NPF has released the list of successful candidates who participated in the medical screening of the 2021 recruitment exercise.

The list which was released on Sunday, July 17 is for the recruitment of Ten Thousand (10,000) Police Constables into the service of the Nigeria Police Force.

Candidates who took part in the medical screening process for the 2021 recruitment exercise are expected to check their names on the list, according to a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

He added that successful candidates are expected to print out their invitation slip and proceed to the Police Training College/School indicated against their names for the training exercise which commences on Monday, 25th July, 2022.

“Documentation of new recruits in the Training Colleges/Schools will open on Saturday , July 23, 2022 and close on Sunday, July 30, 2022.

“Any candidate who fails to report within the specified period would be considered to have declined the offer” CSP Adejobi stated.

The statement reads in part '2021 RECRUITMENT EXERCISE: SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES TO CHECK APPLICATION STATUS ON RECRUITMENT PORTAL, PRINT INVITATION SLIP' reads: "The Nigeria Police Force invites candidates who participated in the medical screening exercise of the 2021 recruitment exercise of Ten Thousand (10,000) Police Constables into the service of the Nigeria Police Force to check their recruitment status on the recruitment portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng.

