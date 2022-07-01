Mohamed Salah signs new three-year contract with Liverpool

Following months of uncertainty about his future, Mohamed Salah has now signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool Football Club.

The Egyptian’s contract was set to expire in the summer of 2023, but he has now agreed to a new three-year deal that will keep him at the club until 2025.

The forward is expected to earn around £350k per week, a significant increase from his current deal, which is said to be worth £200k per week, and will become the club’s highest-paid player in history.

According to reports, the 30-year-old will indeed earn less than £400k per week, with his new contract heavily incentivised so that he could earn more based on player performance.

Salah has 156 goals in 254 appearances for Liverpool since joining from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

Salah has won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, European Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Salah joined Liverpool in the summer of 2017 from AS Roma and was instrumental in the club’s reemergence as a dominant force in Europe.