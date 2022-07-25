Gunmen kidnap businessman in Sokoto

The Sokoto state Police command has confirmed the abduction of a businessman by suspected marauding bandits in Tambuwal, headquarters of Tambuwal local government area of Sokoto state.

The Director of Communications for Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Reverend Father Chris Omotosho revealed this to newsmen in Sokoto

He said the victim, Tony Udemezue worship with the Catholic Church in Tambuwal town.

According to Reverend Father Omotosho the victim was abducted in the early hours of Monday from his residence in Tambuwal.

He said family members and relations of the victim contacted the police without response from the police before, during and after the kidnap.

But the Sokoto state Police command has confirmed the incident and say the police is doing all within its powers to ensure the rescue of the victim.

Spokesman of the command DSP Sanusi Abubakar who spoke to TVC News through telephone conversation assured that the police is not relenting in fighting crime in the state and even this kidnap case is a priority for the police to ensure victim return unhurt.