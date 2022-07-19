𝗔𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗹𝗮𝗱𝗲, 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗲𝗳 𝗗𝗮𝗱𝗮 𝗺𝗲𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝗴𝘂𝗻 𝗪𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗣𝗗𝗣 l𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

The Deputy Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Adekunle Akinlade on Tuesday met with the leadership of the party in Ogun West, at the private residence of Chief Alani Akinde, in Ota.
This is in line with the spirited campaign for the restoration of a people-centered government and adequate security in Ogun State.
𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗔, as fondly called, alongside the Ogun West Senatorial Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, High Chief Ganiu Dada (Oluwo-Itoki, Otta – Awori Land), Hon. Rotimi Rahmon and Rt. Hon. Tola Banjo included the Ota youths in the strategic meeting.
People’s Democratic Party leaders at the meeting included; Chief Alani Akinde (Chairman, Ogun West PDP elders council), Elder Sunday Soledolu (Chairman, Ogun West PDP Senatorial District), Asiwaju Oriyomi, Chief Tolu Bankole, Chief Lisa Adejobi, Chief Egunleti among others.
Chief Rafiu Bakare, the Akeweje of Ota, wrapped the meeting up with an assurance to align with the indigenes of the kingdom and region in the forthcoming general elections in order to ensure victory for the party.
