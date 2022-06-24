Supreme Court strikes out Buhari, Malami’s suit against Electoral Act

The Supreme Court on Friday struck out the suit by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami seeking to void the provision of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

The seven-member panel of the apex court, headed by Justice Musa Dattijo Mohammed, unanimously held that Buhari, having participated in the making of the law by assenting to it, could not turn around to fault its provisions.

The court, which upheld the objections raised by the National Assembly and other defendants against the suit, declined to determine it on the merit but declared that the Supreme Court lacked the jurisdiction to hear it and that the suit was an abuse of court process.

Details soon..