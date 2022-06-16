Security operatives kill four bandits in Jos, arrest female gunrunner

A joint team of security operatives on Wednesday killed four suspected bandits along Saminaka -Jos Highway in Jos South local government area of Plateau State.

The team, made up of operatives of the Special Tactical Squad (STS) from the Force Headquarters Abuja and the Operation Yaki of Kaduna state also arrested a female gunrunner.

The Spokesperson of the Kaduna Police Command, Muhammed Jalinge disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He also revealed that the gunrunner had confessed that she supplies arms and ammunition to bandits terrorizing Kaduna.

He further explained that the four suspects were initially injured in a fire exchange with the security operatives before they were later confirmed dead at a hospital in Kaduna.

Items recovered from them include three rifles, rounds of ammunition and an operational vehicle.

This development comes less than two weeks after armed terrorists killed at least 32 persons in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state, burning a church and several houses.