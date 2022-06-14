Breaking: Court sentences Abba Kyari’s co-defendants to two-year imprisonment

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on has, convicted and sentenced two co-defendants in a suit filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) against suspended DCP Abba Kyari over alleged drug deal to two years imprisonment.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a judgment, said having admitted to have committed the offence preferred against them in counts 5, 6 and 7 by the NDLEA, Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, who are 6th and 7th defendants, “are hereby convicted.

The terms, which shall run concurrently, would commence from the day the defendants were arrested by the NDLEA