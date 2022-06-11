Bahari names Uzodinma, others Council members of e-Government

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma into the presidential Council on E-Government and Digital Economy.

Senator Uzodinma along with 26 other Nigerians will henceforth fashion out ways in which digital technologies will be employed to transform every sector of the country’s economy.

At the inauguration of the Council, President Buhari said the choice of Governor Uzodinma and others was arrived at after “a painstaking and thorough process.”

He told Senator Uzodinma to ensure that he works hard to justify the confidence the nation has reposed on him.

He said the Imo State Governor will be working alongside five other governors, ministers and members of the private sector to realize the federal government’s goals in E-Government and Digital Economy.

He tasked Uzodinma and the other members to consider their appointment as a national assignment that requires utmost dedication.

While announcing that the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Pantami will chair the Council on his behalf, President Buhari expressed satisfaction with the progress Nigeria has made in digital technologies.

According to him, apart from the fact that the information and communication technology sector recorded a quantum leap in 2020, its growth rate was instrumental in supporting Nigeria’s exit from recession after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The President was also happy that the country’s progress in e-governance has been noted by the international community, resulting to the appointment of Prof Pantami as the Chairman of the 2022 Forum of the highly regarded World Summit of the Information Society.