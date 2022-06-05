APC South Govs appeal to Lawan, Yahaya Bello to withdraw Presidential Primaries

The Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum applauded their northern counterparts for resolving to allow power to be zoned to the South.

The Northern Governors Forum, in a statement issued by its Chairman, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, said the action is another landmark achievement in its quest for understanding, rapprochement, and ongoing engagements for mutual benefit.

As a result, the Southern Governors appealed to all Northern state aspirants to withdraw in the national interest, allowing only Southern state aspirants to proceed to the primaries.

The forum applauded Governor Abubakar Badru’s decision to withdraw his presidential bid in order to contribute to this patriotic cause.

The statement added, “We therefore wish to strongly recommend to President Muhammad Buhari that the search for his successor as the APC Presidential Candidate be limited to our compatriots from the Southern states. We appeal to all aspirants from the Northern state to withdraw in the national interest and allow only the aspirants from the south to proceed to the primaries. We are delighted by the decision of our esteem colleague His Excellency Gov Abubakar Badru to contribute to this patriotic quest by withdrawing his presidential aspiration.

“We did not expect anything short of this heart-warming decision from our colleagues, great patriots and reliable partners in the collaborative efforts geared towards the attainment of nationhood for our dear country.

” This is indeed another landmark achievement in our quest for understanding, rapprochement and continual engagements for mutual beneficence.https://www.tvcnews.tv/2022/06/photos-buhari-meets-apc-presidential-aspirants-in-abuja/

“We acknowledge this courageous stance for equity and moral rectitude. We applaud the zeal and determination of our brothers to engage realistically and honestly. We salute this uncommon resolve to confront issues militating against the march towards nationhood and ultimate greatness. By this gesture, we are convinced of the seriousness of our colleagues to join other patriots in ensuring that the ascendant march towards stability, progress and prosperity is not truncated by indiscretion.

“We congratulate our brother Governor, Abubakar Badaru, for his exemplary conduct. Posterity will remember him for good. We thank the leadership of the Northern Governors’ Forum for the patriotic zest displayed at this crucial moment. We look forward to conducting a hitch free Convention which will culminate in the election of a suitable candidate who will hoist the flag of the party with a sense of mission”.