President Buhari expresses shock, condoles with families of Army couple beheaded by IPOB

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep condolences on behalf of the government and the entire nation to the Nigerian Army and the families of Master Warrant Officer Audu Linus and his partner, Private Gloria Mathew, who were beheaded on Saturday after being shot by the terrorist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, according to the Nigerian Army.

Buhari expressed shock and condemned the murderers’ brutality, as well as similar acts of violence against law enforcement officers, describing it as alien to all cultures and civilizations.

The bodies were treated inhumanely and gleefully posted on social media platforms.

In a statement released on Wednesday, President Buhari urged all leaders – local, regional, and national – to “speak with one voice, to demonstrate that the entire country is united in its opposition to this cruel and barbaric act of violence.”

He directed the military authorities and other security agencies to do their utmost in apprehending the perpetrators of these barbaric acts and bring them to justice.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of this sad and tragic incident,” the President added.