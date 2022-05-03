PDP Congress Appeal Committee in Edo assures of fair hearing

The People’s Democratic Party appeal panel for ward Congresses in Edo state has assured that the Panel will be fair to all parties.

The committee stressed that the party is committed to having a united front so as to be strong and viable alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC at the centre.

The committee was set up by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to look into the just concluded ward Ad-hoc Congresses, screening of national and state Assemblies aspirants and to consider appeals arising from the conduct of the congresses.

This was made known by the chairmen of the three committees during a press briefing at the party secretariat in Benin city.

According to them, the Appeal Panel which was set up to look into grievances of party members will commence sitting immediately.