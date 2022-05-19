FIB-STS arrests vicious kidnappers in major operations across Nigeria

Operatives from the Force Intelligence Bureau Special Tactical Squad (FIB-STS) have apprehended 29 deadly kidnappers and others in major operations in Northern Nigeria.

The achievement came after IGP Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector-General of Police, issued orders to crack down on criminals and cut off their supply of arms.

In the course of investigations, the FIB-STS also recovered 61 firearms from the suspects, including 41 AK-rifles, 8 Type 06 rifles, 4 Light Assault Rifles (LAR), 4 pump action guns, 2 locally made firearms, 1 G3 rifle, 1 dane gun, 376 rounds of live ammunition of various calibres, and a cash sum of two million Naira, according to a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi

He revealed the arrest of a five-man trans-border syndicate that conducts kidnapping operations between Adamawa State in Nigeria and Burha, Fituha, and Kesu in Cameroon.

The gang, which included Abubakar Mohammed, 28, Shehu Mohammed, 38, Abdullahi Ali, 30, Abubakar Ali, 18, and Hussaini Sule, 18, all from Mubi, Adamawa State, targeted wealthy individuals who owned beautiful houses or cars, according to Adejobi.

“They confessed to the kidnap and multiple rape of a newly wedded woman at Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno state whom they released upon receipt of a million Naira ransom. They were apprehended by operatives of the FIB-STS after collecting a ransom sum of 2 million Naira for one Alhaji Moni of Buladega Village on the 11th of May, 2022.

“Operatives of the FIB-STS equally apprehended the duo of Umar Muhammed aged 40 years old from Mitchika in Adamawa State, and Musa Buba aged 29 years old from Hong in Adamawa State, who are famous for their kidnapping activities.

“They were arrested at the market, upon credible intelligence that they would be there to buy food items for their kidnap victims. They confessed to many heinous crimes including the killing and beheading of one Alhaji Mai Gome, even after ransom payment had been made,” he added.

While praising the FIB-STS operatives for their achievements, Inspector General of Police Baba assured that all criminal elements would be smoked out of their hiding places and would face justice in due course.

Adejobi stated that once the investigations are completed, all of the suspects will be arraigned in court.