Buhari appoints Prof. Taiye Simbine as first female DG of NISER

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Professor Antonia Taiye Simbine as the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER), with effect from 1st June, 2022.

Professor Simbine will be succeeding the outgoing Director-General, Dr Folarin Gbadebo-Smith whose tenure expires on 31st May, 2022.

She is a Professor of Political Science and International Relations and currently heads the Knowledge Management Development Department at NISER.

Following this appointment, Professor Simbine becomes the first woman to be appointed Director-General of the nation’s apex research institute.