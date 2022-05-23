Soludo condemns killing of Anambra lawmaker, places N10 million bounty on killers

Governor of Anambra State Charles Soludo has condemned the killing of the lawmaker and his aide by yet to be identified gunmen.

The victims are Okechukwu Okoye, the lawmaker representing Aguata Constituency 2 in the Anambra State House of Assembly and his campaign director, Cyril Chiegboka, were abducted in Aguata on Sunday.

Six days after the kidnap, the lawmaker’s head was dumped at Chisco park in Amichi, a community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state and his body was also found in Nnobi, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed this in a statement said his corpse had been recovered and deposited in the mortuary.

The governor, in a statement by his spokesperson, Christian Aburime, expressed shock and deep sadness” over the killing of the victims describing it as “heartless and barbaric.”

The governor consequently placed a N10 million reward for anyone or group that will avail valuable information that will lead to the immediate arrest of the perpetrators of this dastardly act.