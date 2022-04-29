TVC Communications now has over 22million daily audience

TVC Communications; owners of TVC News, TVC, Max FM Lagos & Abuja, and Adaba FM has over Twenty-Two million daily audience for April 2022 according to the TV and Radio ratings by AMPS.

This is one of the reasons why we are referred to as….‘Africa’s Foremost Media Company’

Be assured that we will not rest on our laurels, as we offer you more educational, entertaining, and informative content from all of our prestigious brands.