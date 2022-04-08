Former President Jonathan’s Road Crash Saddening – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on the demise of his two personal staff in a road accident.

President Buhari joined fellow countrymen in praying for the repose of the deceased aides of the former President and urged their families to see their demise as a sacrifice for the nation.

The President expressed gratitude to Almighty God for having President Jonathan escape unhurt from the accident, urging him not to be distracted from his frequent local and international travels which are linked to peace building at home and abroad.