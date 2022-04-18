Akeredolu returns to Nigeria amid death rumours

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has arrvied at the International wing of the the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, Nigeria at exactly 10:35pm

T8he governor left Nigeria shortly after the All Progressives Congress National Convention in March.

The governor was rumoured to have died in Germany by an online medium.

Earlier, while reacting to the death rumour, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde released some videos to fault the media report.

In one of the videos, the Governor was seen dancing and singing

The lines of the lyrics showed governor Akeredolu who was joyous and full of praises to God for keeping him alive

Governor Akeredolu, left the country for Germany after the APC convention in March.

He officially wrote the State House of Assembly to take permission before embarking on an annual leave.