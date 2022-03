Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Gusau, the Zamfara state Capital

The vice president is billed to meet with Governor Bello Matawalle and may also Inaugurate some projects in the state.

Those in the entourage includes Borno State Governor Babana Zulum and his Counterparts of Katsina Aminu Bello Masari and Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.