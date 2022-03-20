Father of 4 arrested with 20.75kg black liquid cocaine at Abuja Airport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA have arrested one Adolphus Anayochukwu, a 52-year-old father of four children who claims to be a businessman, with black liquid cocaine at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja.

Mr. Okeke was arrested with 20.75 kg of black liquid cocaine upon his arrival at the Abuja airport on Tuesday, March 15th, onboard a Qatar Airways flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil to Abuja through Doha, Qatar. The liquid was discovered after a search of his two luggages, which were crammed with six smaller bags containing 32-makeup mascara that tested positive for cocaine.

The indigene of Oraifiti in the Akwusigo local government area of Anambra State claims to have been a merchant dealing in children’s toys before venturing into the illicit drug business. He is married with four children. He claimed he met the individual who provided him the shipment to deliver in Nigeria for a charge of Two Million (N2, 000,000) Naira in a Brazilian drinking establishment.

Different quantities of other substances were discovered from suspects in other operations across the country. On Friday, March 18th, at least three people, Tony Samson, Paul Adamu, and Reuben Waziri, were arrested in Kaduna with 18,380 Tramadol tablets, 12,500 Diazepam tablets, and Exol-5 tablets.

In Anambra, NDLEA operatives on Thursday 17th March intercepted a bus with reg. No AGU 460 ZW, at Obosi bridge heading to Aba, Abia state from Onitsha. Upon search, seven and half jumbo sacks of cannabis weighing 362kg were recovered while the driver, Ifeanyi Anyamele admitted to be the owner of the drug exhibits.

The previous day, Wednesday 16th March, narcotic officers in Ogun state recovered 865.2kg of cannabis sativa around Otapele- Obada road in Imeko-Afon LGA. The consignment was brought in from Benin Republic on motorbikes for onward transportation to Lagos and Abeokuta. Same day, operatives in the state arrested Bello Ibrahim, 38, with 312.4kg of cannabis sativa at Ogere tollgate, Ikenne LGA.

Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), commended officers and men of the NAIA, Kaduna, Anambra, and Ogun state commands of the Agency for their vigilance and diligence, and charged them and their counterparts across the country to always be one step ahead of drug traffickers and barons’ tricks.