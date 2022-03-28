Court Threatens to strike out EFCC’s suit against Okorocha

A Federal High Court, Abuja, has threatened to strike out the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s suit against former governor of Imo State, Sen. Rochas Okorocha.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, gave the warning following a complaint by Cosmas Ugwu, counsel for the EFCC, that all efforts made by the agency to effect service of court processes on Okorocha had been unsuccessful.

Okorocha, who is expected to be arraigned on a 17-count money laundering charge, is the senator representing Imo West Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

The lawmaker, who is the 1st defendant, is to be arraigned alongside Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

Justice Ekwo had on Feb. 22, adjourned the arraignment until March 28, after Ugwu pleaded with the court over the agency’s inability to serve the senator.

But when the matter was called on Monday, Ugwu informed the court that the matter had been slated for arraignment of the defendants.

He, however, said the first defendant was yet to be served with the charge.”

The EFCC counsel said several efforts made to effect the service so that all the defendants could be charged together were unsuccessful.

Justice Ekwo reminded Ugwu that on Feb. 22, when the case came up, he had given the same excuse.

Ekwo said though he will grant Ugwu’s prayer for another adjournment but added that if he came up with the same excuse in the next adjourned date, the matter will be struck out.

The judge said the adjournment is to see how serious the commission is in prosecuting the matter.

He then adjourned the matter until May 30, for the defendants’ plea to be taken.